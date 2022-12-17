Turkey shells northern Iraq again

Turkish army artillery attacked the Al-Amadiya region in Iraq's Duhok, according to the local media reports.

Earlier on Saturday, the Turkish MoD announced that Turkish security forces managed to identify and kill two "PKK terrorists" in the north of Iraq.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty.

Based on the news sources in Kurdistan Region, Turkey has established 58 military bases in the mountainous areas of this region in the past two and a half years.

