  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 17, 2022, 8:00 PM

Turkey shells northern Iraq again

Turkey shells northern Iraq again

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources on Saturday afternoon reported fresh attacks by the Turkish army on northern regions of Iraq.

Turkish army artillery attacked the Al-Amadiya region in Iraq's Duhok, according to the local media reports.

Earlier on Saturday, the Turkish MoD announced that Turkish security forces managed to identify and kill two "PKK terrorists" in the north of Iraq.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty.

Based on the news sources in Kurdistan Region, Turkey has established 58 military bases in the mountainous areas of this region in the past two and a half years.

MP/5657760

News Code 195033

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News