Yemen detains two terrorist networks linked with Saudis

The security apparatus of the National Salvation Government of Yemen based in Sana'a announced the identification and disbanding of two terrorist gang networks linked with the Saudi Arabian intelligence service, and released new details about the assassination of Hassan Zaid, the former Minister of Sports and Youth of the Sana'a government in October 2020.

According to the "alkhabaralyemeni.net" website, these two terrorist spying networks intended to stir violence and instigate chaos in the provinces of Sana'a, Ibb and Dhamar.

A documentary film made by the Yemeni intelligence service is planned to show the details on the activities of these two teams and how they were arrested.

In the documentary film, it is also explained how the Saudi Intelligence Organization acts in the formation of terrorist cells, and new images and information about people affiliated with Riyadh are published.

A number of members of the terrorist team were captured by Sana'a government security forces in Horur district in Dhamar province. According to the report, a fierce conflict took place, during which the assassin "Hasan Zaid" was also killed, but the leader of the terrorist team managed to escape.

At the end of this report, it is stated that the elements affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Intelligence Organization planned to assassinate "Abdul Wahid Al-Marouei", the governor of the "Ibb" province, but they did not succeed in carrying out their mission.

