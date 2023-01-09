Saudi-led coalition renews missile, artillery attack on Saada

According to the reports, these attacks targeted areas of the border town of Shada'a and the Al-Raqo area in the city of Manbeh.

The sources said that one African immigrant was injured during this attack.

No further information has been released on the attack.

More than 3,000 civilians, including women and children, were killed or injured in the airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen in the year 2022, according to a Yemeni rights group.

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

On Friday, a large number of people in different provinces of Yemen took to the streets and staged rallies against the war and siege on the impoverished country.

The participants in the rally chanted slogans expressing their anger towards the US economic blockade on the Yemeni People, blaming the US-Saudi aggression for the continuation of the blockade, according to Almasirah.

