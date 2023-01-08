1 killed, 11 injured in Saudi attack on Yemen’s Saada

News sources also reported on Thursday that 1 civilian was killed and 5 others were injured in the attacks of Saudi Arabia's border guard artillery on areas in Saada province.

According to the reports, 18 Yemenis were also injured last Sunday in the shooting, rocket and artillery attacks of the Saudi army in Saada province.

As local sources reported, Saudi Arabia violated the Al Hudaydah ceasefire 164 times in the last 24 hours by air, missile and artillery attacks.

The operations room of the Yemeni army and popular committees in Al Hudaydah province announced that the reconnaissance and spying drones of the Saudi coalition entered the areas in this province.

According to the report, the rocket attacks of the Saudi coalition have continued in various areas of Al Hudaydah province, and the artillery units of the Saudi coalition have also targeted areas in the cities of Hais and Al-Jabaliya.

The UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the aggressor Saudi coalition expired on October 2.

More than 3,000 civilians, including women and children, were killed or injured in the airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen in the year 2022, according to a Yemeni rights group.

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The objective was to crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen and reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

