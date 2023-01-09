Iran parl. speaker meets APA sec.-gen. in Turkey

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf left Tehran for Antalya to attend the 13th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

Before departure on Sunday, Ghalibaf described the 13th Plenary Session of the APA as an opportunity to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Plenary Session of APA will take place at Titanic Mardan Palace Hotel in Antalya, Turkey, from January 7 to 11.

The meeting will be attended by parliament speakers from seven countries, namely Turkey, Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan and Yemen, as well as four deputy speakers, 25 participating members and five participating observers.

The APA was established in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP). It has 42 Member Parliaments and 16 observers.

The assembly has been created as a forum to exchange views, ideas and experiences for developing common strategies and promoting peace in Asia and the world, according to its website.

The APA is comprised of the Plenary, the Executive Council, the Bureau of the Assembly, the Committees, and the Secretariat.

The Plenary may approve decisions, resolutions and declarations or submit reports on the general policies of the APA and on other subjects related to its activities.

SKH/ 5677251