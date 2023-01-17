Sana'a government reportedly to extend truce

Saudi Arabia has agreed to the demands of the negotiating team of the Yemeni National Salvation Government led by the Houthi Ansarullah movement which controls Sana'a, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper has said, citing its informed sources.

According to the report, at the top of the Sana'a government's demands in the talks was the payment of salaries to the employees and pensioners of the Yemeni government.

The newspaper further cited its sources as saying that the salaries of Yemeni employees will be paid in an international currency rather than local Yemeni currency based on the data provided in 2014 and that the money will be transferred to the Yemeni capital by a special plane each month.

Moreover, according to what has been agreed, the destinations of Sana'a International Airport will also be expanded and will include the countries of Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, India and Malaysia.

Also, all bans on imports to the Yemeni Al-Hudaiedh port in the south will be lifted.

Informed sources have said that a Saudi delegation led by the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Muhammad Al-Jaber, left for Sana'a after the Omani mediation delegation's trip to Sana'a and held direct negotiations with Yemen's Ansarullah movement to complete the talks on the truce extension.

According to Al-Akhbar, the delay in the UN special envoy Hans Grundberg's trip to Yemen was made at Riyadh's own request to prevent creating a possible 'negative atmosphere' that could affect the process of the talks.

Al-Akhbar sources say that during the second visit by the Omani mediation delegation to Sana'a, they met with the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Yemeni National Salvation Government, and in the meeting, a map of the critical positions that the army of the Yemeni military can target was shown to them.

The report further claimed that in the meeting, the Sana'a officials emphasized that they will not allow the Riyadh airport to be open, while the Sana'a airport remains closed.

Furthermore, Seyyed Abdul AL-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi Ansarullah movement, declared to his Omani guests in the meeting that any attempt to lift the ban on oil exports from the south and east of Yemen will be met with the expansion of attacks by Sana'a armed forces (the army of the Sana'a government and its allied forces known as the popular committees).

