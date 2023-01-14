At least 3 cops killed in attack on Peshawar police station

The assailants attacked the Sarband police station with hand grenades and long-range rifles in the wee hours of Saturday, leaving DSP Badaber Sardar Hussain and two police officials Irshad and Jehanzeb dead, ARY News reported.

Senior superintendent of police operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi confirmed the attack on the Sarband police station. “Terrorists attacked police station from two sides with hand grenades and sniper guns fitted with night vision goggles,” he told media.

SSP operations further said that at least six to eight terrorists were involved in the attack and 14 policemen were present at the police station at the time of the attack. He said that the terrorists managed to flee the scene of the crime.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot soon after the incident and cordoned off the area. Police have also launched a search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists.

In a similar attack on November 16, at least six policemen had been martyred in a fierce gun attack in the Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

