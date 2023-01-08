Zionist settlers stage demonstration against Netanyahu

The demonstrators repeated chants against the new Israeli occupation government and the Israeli regime's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"No to state-sponsored discrimination" and "Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are a disaster," chanted demonstrators in Tel Aviv, according to Zionist sources.

Following his November 1 election win, Netanyahu took office late last month at the head of a coalition with extreme-right and Zionist parties, some of whose officials now head key ministries. The new occupation government has announced intentions to pursue a policy of settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, according to Al Mayadeen.

Late last month, hundreds had taken to the streets in occupied Palestine, namely outside the Knesset, to protest the swearing-in of the new Netanyahu government.

