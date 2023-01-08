17 killed, 22 injured in road traffic accident in E China

"The accident caused 17 deaths, 22 people were injured, and the injured have been sent to the hospital," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The "major road traffic accident" took place just before 1 am (1700 GMT) in Nanchang County, it reported.

"The cause of the accident is under in-depth investigation," CCTV added.

Around an hour after the news emerged, Nanchang County traffic police issued travel tips to drivers saying the area was experiencing "foggy weather".

Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls.

Last month, one person died during a highway pile-up in central China that involved hundreds of vehicles and was caused by low visibility in fog.

And in September, 27 passengers died after a bus transporting them to quarantine facilities in southwestern Guizhou province flipped over on a motorway.

