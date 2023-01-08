One dead, 57 injured in accident on Mexico City metro

The person killed in the morning accident was a young woman, city security head Omar Garcia told local media Grupo Milenio.

Garcia shared an updated list of the injured later on Saturday, and the city's mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter that she was at the site.

Four others who were trapped on one wagon on Line 3 were rescued and are in good health, Garcia said earlier, Reuters reported.

A variety of accidents have taken place on the metro in recent years. The most serious was the May 2021 collapse of a rail overpass on Line 12 that killed 26 people and injured more than 60.

MNA/PR