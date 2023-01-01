Airline worker killed in accident at Alabama airport

The incident happened about 2:20 p.m. on an airport ramp near an American Airlines Embraer E175, which was parked, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary statement, NBC reported.

The worker was employed by Piedmont Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, the parent company said in a statement.

"We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time," American said.

The worker's name had not been released. Local first responders and the medical examiner did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

Air traffic was halted after the accident and the local ground stop lasted until 8:30 p.m., the airport said in a statement.

"We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," Wade A. Davis, executive director of the airport, said in the statement.

The FAA said it would investigate alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.

SKH/PR