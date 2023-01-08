Turkey arrests 2 ISIL terrorists planning attack in Istanbul

"The two suspects, of Uzbek and Tajik nationality, tried to elude police officers who were following them in Istanbul's Basaksehir district a few hours before New Year's Eve on December 31 but managed to shoot them in the wheels of their car," according to Sabah newspaper.

The source added that one of the detainees, an explosives expert, was taken into custody, and deportation proceedings were initiated against the Uzbek national.

The media outlet noted that the militants were receiving instructions from ISIL from Afghanistan, and were planning a "bloody" terrorist attack with explosives.

