Turkey arrests 15 suspected ISIL members

According to local Turkish media, the suspects were planning terror attacks on several consulates as well as places of Christian and Jewish worship.

They were specifically targeting the consulates of Denmark and Sweden following the recent holy Qoran burning in Stockholm.

According to the Turkish SoL newspaper, authorities were able to confirm the suspects' ties to ISIL but were unable to establish concrete evidence that they posed a threat to any places of worship.

Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper, however, only reports that five suspected ISIL members were arrested.

MNA/