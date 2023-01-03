  1. Economy
Iran's foreign trade crosses $78 billion

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Iran's foreign trade reached 106.79 million tons worth $78.84 billion in the current Iranian year’s first nine months.

According to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran's foreign trade, excluding crude oil exports, reached 106.79 million tons worth $78.84 billion in the current Iranian year’s first nine months (March 21-Dec. 21) to register a 12.82% decline in terms of weight, but a 9.36% rise in term of value compared with the corresponding period of last year.

China was the main trade partner of Iran during the period with 26.2 million tons worth $22.72 billion. It was followed by the UAE with 18.04 million tons worth $17.42 billion, Turkey with 8.37 million tons worth $8.28 billion and India with 5.16 million tons worth $3.56 billion, Financial Tribune reported.

Exports hit 79.94 million tons worth $36.24 billion during the period, registering a 13.38% decline in terms of weight, but a 3.24% rise in value.

