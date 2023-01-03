Iran's foreign trade crosses $78 billion

According to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran's foreign trade, excluding crude oil exports, reached 106.79 million tons worth $78.84 billion in the current Iranian year’s first nine months (March 21-Dec. 21) to register a 12.82% decline in terms of weight, but a 9.36% rise in term of value compared with the corresponding period of last year.

China was the main trade partner of Iran during the period with 26.2 million tons worth $22.72 billion. It was followed by the UAE with 18.04 million tons worth $17.42 billion, Turkey with 8.37 million tons worth $8.28 billion and India with 5.16 million tons worth $3.56 billion, Financial Tribune reported.

Exports hit 79.94 million tons worth $36.24 billion during the period, registering a 13.38% decline in terms of weight, but a 3.24% rise in value.

MNA/PR