  1. Economy
Jan 1, 2023, 10:20 AM

Iran's trade with African states surpasses $1.4 bn

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Iran's trade with African states reached 2.65 mn tons worth $1.41 bn during the first 8 months of current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21), registering a 53.55% and an 82.51% rise in weight and value year-on-year, respectively.

South Africa with 526,830 tons worth $287.11 million was the main trade partner during the period. It was followed by Mozambique with 288,305 tons worth $160.82 million and Sudan with 257,376 tons worth $138.85 million.

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show Iran exported 2.58 million tons of goods worth $1.34 billion to the African continent during the period, registering a 53.1% and an 81.63% growth in terms of weight and value YOY, respectively, Finacial Tribune reported.

South Africa with 525,894 tons worth $280 million was Iran’s main export destination in Africa. Mozambique with 288,305 tons worth $160.82 million and Sudan with 257,294 tons worth $138.43 million came next. 

