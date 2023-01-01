Iran's trade with African states surpasses $1.4 bn

South Africa with 526,830 tons worth $287.11 million was the main trade partner during the period. It was followed by Mozambique with 288,305 tons worth $160.82 million and Sudan with 257,376 tons worth $138.85 million.

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show Iran exported 2.58 million tons of goods worth $1.34 billion to the African continent during the period, registering a 53.1% and an 81.63% growth in terms of weight and value YOY, respectively, Finacial Tribune reported.

South Africa with 525,894 tons worth $280 million was Iran’s main export destination in Africa. Mozambique with 288,305 tons worth $160.82 million and Sudan with 257,294 tons worth $138.43 million came next.

