Feb 15, 2023, 7:00 PM

Minister stresses ties between Iran, China in agriculture

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Agriculture has called for enhanced ties between Iran and China in the field of agriculture. 

Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences Kongming Wu.

He called for the increasing number of Chinese students in Iran to study in the major of agriculture.

Iran and China could implement joint projects in the various areas of agriculture, he pointed out.

The theories discussed at scientific centers should be put into practice on farms, he further noted.

The Iranian Minister of Agriculture is accompanying the Iranian President on a visit to China.

