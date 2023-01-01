Iran’s trade with OIC tops $34 billion in 8 months

Latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) shows that Iran's trade with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, excluding crude oil exports, reached 54.2 million tons worth $34.81 billion during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21), registering a 20.45% fall in terms of weight, but a 6.23% rise in terms of value compared with the corresponding period of last year.

The UAE with 15.69 million tons (up 2.51%) worth $15.16 billion (up 16.57%) was Iran’s top trade partner among OIC member states. It was followed by Turkey with 7.32 million tons (down 47.95%) worth $7.21 billion (up 2.86%) and Iraq with 13.31 million tons (down 42.48%) worth $4.78 billion (down 30.04%), Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to OIC stood at 41.76 million tons worth $17.63 billion during the eight months, registering a 23% decrease in terms of weight, but a 0.47% growth in terms of value year-on-year.

MNA/PR