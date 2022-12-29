  1. Economy
Dec 29, 2022, 7:32 PM

Iran CBI governor Saleh-Abadi resigns, Farzin replaces him

Iran CBI governor Saleh-Abadi resigns, Farzin replaces him

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Ali Saleh-Abadi left his job as the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) on Thursday and President Raeisi's cabinet accepted his resignation and replaced him with M.R. Farzin.

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran, resigned amid the recent volatility in the foreign currency market and depreciation of Iran's local currency the rial against other currencies.

Qamari Wafa, the CBI spokesperson confirmed the news to the media, adding that President Raeisi's cabinet accepted Dr. Ali Saleh-Abadi's resignation and elected Dr. Mohammadreza Farzin as the new CBI governor.

Farzin has served as the CEO of different Iranian banks including Bank Melli, Bank Karafarin.

Iran CBI governor Saleh-Abadi resigns, Farzin replaces him

Raeisi's government's spokesman recently said that the president would make changes in his cabinet. A new road minister also assumed the position recently.

KI/5668181

News Code 195518
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News