Iran CBI governor Saleh-Abadi resigns, Farzin replaces him

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran, resigned amid the recent volatility in the foreign currency market and depreciation of Iran's local currency the rial against other currencies.

Qamari Wafa, the CBI spokesperson confirmed the news to the media, adding that President Raeisi's cabinet accepted Dr. Ali Saleh-Abadi's resignation and elected Dr. Mohammadreza Farzin as the new CBI governor.

Farzin has served as the CEO of different Iranian banks including Bank Melli, Bank Karafarin.

Raeisi's government's spokesman recently said that the president would make changes in his cabinet. A new road minister also assumed the position recently.

