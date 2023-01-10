  1. Economy
CBI governor visiting UAE to facilitate banking interactions

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) left Tehran for the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the monetary and banking relations with the country.

Mohammad Reza Farzin’s visit is aimed at facilitating the monetary and banking relations with the Arab country, providing the necessary resources for the Iranian businessmen in UAE and monetary technical negotiations regarding the compatibility of the currency and trade system.

Developing economic, monetary, and banking relations with the Persian Gulf countries is on the agenda of the Governor General of the Central Bank of Iran.

Earlier on January 5, Farzin, heading a specialized delegation, arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha to pursue the increase of monetary transactions and banking collaborations between Qatar and Iran.

