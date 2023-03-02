  1. Economy
Mar 2, 2023, 12:34 PM

Iran envoy:

Bank of Russia Chief expected to visit Iran soon

Bank of Russia Chief expected to visit Iran soon

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Bank of Russia’s Chief Elvira Nabiullina is expected to visit Iran in the near future, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in Moscow, Kazem Jalali said on Wednesday.

"In the near future, we will also witness the visit of Bank of Russia’s Chairman to Iran," Jalali said in a video interview at the press center of the Parlamentskaya gazeta newspaper, TASS reported.

The diplomat recalled that the Chairman of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad Reza Farzin visited Moscow in 2022.

In January, Farzin said that representatives of the central banks of Russia and Iran had signed an agreement on cooperation to facilitate financial and banking transactions between the countries.

MP/PR

News Code 198024

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News