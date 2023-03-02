Bank of Russia Chief expected to visit Iran soon

"In the near future, we will also witness the visit of Bank of Russia’s Chairman to Iran," Jalali said in a video interview at the press center of the Parlamentskaya gazeta newspaper, TASS reported.

The diplomat recalled that the Chairman of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammad Reza Farzin visited Moscow in 2022.

In January, Farzin said that representatives of the central banks of Russia and Iran had signed an agreement on cooperation to facilitate financial and banking transactions between the countries.

MP/PR