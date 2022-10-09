Iran’s exports to Russia hit 70% growth in H1: lawmaker

Mohammad-Reza Pour-Ebrahimi said on Sunday that Iran’s export growth to Russia shows that a giant step has been taken in increasing bilateral cooperation in economic and trade fields.

Turning to the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum (CEF) held in Russia’s capital of Moscow on Friday as well as a new chapter of banking-trade ties between Iran and Russia, he noted that new capacities of cooperation have been provided between Iran and Russia given the drastic measures taken in a few months ago and change of economic relations between Russia and European countries.

Pour-Ebrahimi termed the joint cooperation between the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Central Bank of Russia as well as agreements formed for trade exchanges between the two countries as a capacity to increase the level of economic relations between Iran and Russia.

The lawmaker pointed to the 70 percent increase in Iran’s export to Russia in the first half of the current year (from Mar. 21 to Sep. 22) and emphasized that giant steps have been taken by senior officials of the two countries in enhancing bilateral trade.

Bolstering economic cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Russia was emphasized at the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum, he said, adding that suitable opportunities have been provided for the country to expand trade and economic relations with other countries in the world.

MA/TNS2785414