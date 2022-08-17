Iran’s foreign trade grows 48% in 13th govt.: CBI

Statistics of the Central Bank of Iran on country’s foreign trade, including imports and exports of goods and services, show the unprecedented success in the first year of the Popular Government of President Raeisi.

Iran’s foreign trade recored negative in the last three years of the previous administration.

Accordingly, Iran’s foreign trade increased by 48 percent in the first year of President Raeisi’s administration which is the highest annual increase in the last two or three decades, so that such a growth was not realized even after Iran’s nuclear deal, aka known as JCPOA.

