  1. World
  2. Africa
Dec 28, 2022, 9:45 AM

At least 16 killed in bus crash in Sudan

At least 16 killed in bus crash in Sudan

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) –At least 16 people were killed and 19 injured on the outskirts of the Sudanese city of Omdurman when the bus they were traveling in collided with a dump truck, police said on Tuesday.

A passenger bus slammed into a parked truck on a highway in the Sudanese city of Omdurman early on Tuesday, killing at least 16 people, police said.

The bus swerved off the road and hit a parked truck in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, Khartoum, according to a police statement. At least 19 people were injured in the accident, police said.

The bus was heading to Khartoum from Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur province, police said. Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to the Omdurman hospital, while the dead were taken to the morgue, Africa News reported.

There was no immediate word as to what caused the bus to swerve.

Traffic accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. Thousands of people are killed every year in road accidents.

MNA/PR

News Code 195455

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News