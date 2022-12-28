14 killed, 24 injured as car rams into carnival in Nigeria

Eyewitnesses said that a speeding driver lost control of the car. Pictures shared online in the immediate aftermath of the incident show bodies strewn across the street, News on Air reported.

The month-long annual carnival, which features several events, has become a big draw since it was launched in 2004. Dubbed Africa's biggest street party, it attracts local and foreign tourists throughout December.

Tuesday's incident took place during the popular bikers' parade on one of the major carnival routes which had been closed to vehicle traffic.

The event features riders, including celebrities, from across the country, some adorned in colourful costumes, performing stunts. The police said a drunk driver - who has been arrested - had lost control of the car and ploughed into the crowd.

MNA/ PR