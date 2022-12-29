Multiple people dead after horror bus crash in South Korea

The horror crash took place inside a motorway tunnel in the city of Gwacheon, near the capital of South Korea, which resulted in the death of at least five people and destroyed around 55 vehicles.

According to reports by local news agency Yonhap News Agency, the incident occurred on Thursday at 1.50 pm local time. Hundreds of firefighters rushed to the scene, along with over 50 fire trucks and helicopters.

The fire engulfed the entire motorway tunnel after the accident, as the firefighters struggled to control the massive flames and thick smoke coming out of the inferno.

South Korean authorities initially revealed that six people had died in the accident, but the death toll was later revised down to five. They also said that over 37 people have been injured, according to Euro Weekly News.

However, official statements from the local fire department said that a search is still underway to look for more survivors.

“We are doing a search inside the tunnel in case of additional casualties,” the fire department said.

