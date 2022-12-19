2 passenger planes collided at South Korean Incheon Airport

The tail wing of a Lao Airlines plane awaiting take-off scraped the main right wing of an Air Premia plane that was being towed at around 9:45 a.m., according to the Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC), the operator of the nation's largest airport.

There were 118 passengers aboard the Lao Airlines plane at the time, but no injuries were reported, the IIAC said, according to Yonhap.

The fight QV924 due to leave for Vientiane was canceled, the officials said.

An aviation investigation committee under the land ministry is investigating the exact cause of the accident.

MNA/PR