9 killed in plane crash at Port Sudan airport: Sudanese army

The army said the crash was due to a technical failure and that four military personnel were on board, Anadolu Agency reported.

“A civilian Antonov plane today crashed at Port Sudan Airport as a result of a technical failure, leading to the deaths of nine people, including four military personnel. One child survived the crash,” said the statement by the office of the spokesperson of the armed forces.

The crash comes after more than three months of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and states in western Sudan.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since the eruption of the war in Sudan, which was already suffering from tribal clashes and economic troubles.

