US troops transfer equipment from Erbil base to Syria border

"A lot of military equipment has been transferred from Al-Harir base in Erbil province of Iraq to Al-Waleed base near the shared Al-Waleed border crossing with Syria in the west of Anbar province. This transfer takes place as part of the American troops' preventive measures against possible attacks against them," an Iraqi security source told the local Iraqi "almaalomah" news website on Monday.

Al-Harir Air Base is located 75 km in the east of Erbil city n Al-Harir district in Erbil Governorate in Kurdistan Region.

The informed source added that "For unknown reasons, the American forces moved a convoy of equipment and military warfare under the protection of their warplanes to strengthen their presence near Al-Waleed port in Ar-Rutbah region in western Anbar."

According to the source, American planes have increased their flights over the shared border areas in the west of Iraq, and the Ain al-Assad airfield has tightened its security measures for precautionary reasons.

MNA/FNA14011005000646