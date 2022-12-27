Iraq to advance border control issue with Iran

The command of controlling borders with Iran and Turkey was issued by the Iraqi chief of Armed Forces, according to Yahya Rasoul Tuesday remarks.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has also ordered to provide logistical support for protecting the border checkpoints, he added.

Controlling of the zero lines and controlling of border checkpoints are among the Iraqi side's plans.

On the sidelines of the meeting of the border guard commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq on November 29, a borders-related MoU was signed between the two sides.

Iranian border police commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi stressed the importance of holding interactions with the border guards of neighboring countries for Iran.

The MoU includes border-related subjects such as border terminals, transferring of Arbaeen pilgrims, stable security of common borders, exchange of information, and joint border patrols.

The border guards of the 2 countries of Islamic Iran and Iraq are determined to confront any insecurity, drug trafficking, armed criminals and terrorist groups at the common borders, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi added.

