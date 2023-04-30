US sends more military equipment to Ain al-Assad

An Iraqi security source revealed that American forces, stationed in US's military base in Kuwait, have transferred military equipment and new weapons to Ain al-Asad Air Base in the west of Al Anbar province.

The source also said that the American fighters have transferred these military forces to the said base.

Ain al-Assad Air Base was the second largest US military airbase in Iraq. Until January 2010, it was the home of the II Marine Expeditionary Force/Multi-National Force West.

MNA/