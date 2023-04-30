  1. Politics
US sends more military equipment to Ain al-Assad

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – The US has reportedly transferred new military equipment to the Ain al-Asad base in Al Anbar Province in western Iraq.

An Iraqi security source revealed that American forces, stationed in US's military base in Kuwait, have transferred military equipment and new weapons to Ain al-Asad Air Base in the west of Al Anbar province.

The source also said that the American fighters have transferred these military forces to the said base.

Ain al-Assad Air Base was the second largest US military airbase in Iraq. Until January 2010, it was the home of the II Marine Expeditionary Force/Multi-National Force West. 

