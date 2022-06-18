US forces deploy air-defense system to air base in Erbil

The source told the "almaalomah" news website that yesterday American helicopters transferred the new missile defense system to Al-Harir Air Base where it was deployed.

The report came after it was reported yesterday that the air defense in the Al-Harir base was activated and the sound of an explosion was heard from the base.

The source also added that US forces conducted exercises and they also took aerial photographs from villages and areas around Erbil.

Earlier on Friday, Iraqi sources reported that several explosions were heard at the Al-Harir Air Base in Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

This comes as media sources reported on Friday that US occupying forces are strengthening their positions in eastern Syria as well by expanding their positions, and moving more military convoys in the area.

Local sources in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasaka said that the American forces reinforced their illegal bases in the area with a “modern radar system” after they had built the bases to set up the radar on them, Press TV reported.

The sources underlined that the bases, which include large warehouses, a command center, and a helipad for military helicopters, were among the first established by the American forces with the support of Kurdish-led SDF militants loyal to them in Hasaka Province.

"US forces also expanded the grain silos base, which includes an airstrip in the town of Tal Baidar, north of Hasaka, near the M4 highway, by linking it with the headquarters of a former Syrian army regiment in the area," the sources added.

