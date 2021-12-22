US completely withdrawn forces from Al Harir airbase in Iraq

Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, Spokesman for Iraq Joint Operations Command stated that international coalition forces have fully withdrawn Al Harir airbase in Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region, according to Syrian Official State News Agency (SANA).

There is currently no international coalition combat force at the airbase. He stated that the withdrawal of troops from Iraq has been without any problem.

He went on to say that these forces would complete their withdrawal from Iraq by the end of the current year, emphasizing that only a number of advisers will remain in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan region who have been tasked with advising in the field of counter-terrorism.

Al-Khafaji further noted that these advisers will be stationed at Ain al-Assad and Al Harir airbases.

He had previously announced that US combat troops have completed their withdrawal from Ain al-Assad airbase in Anbar province.

According to the Iraq-US agreement on strategic talks, all foreign combat troops must leave Iraq by December 31, 2021.

MA/5381334