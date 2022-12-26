Ukrainian ‘saboteurs’ killed on border with Russia: Moscow

According to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB), four members of the group were killed in a firefight.

According to RT, the FSB said the Ukrainians were armed with submachine guns produced by the German firm SIG Sauer, and had “communication and navigation equipment and means for conducting acts of sabotage and terrorism.” The group had four improvised explosive devices with a combined yield equivalent to 40 kg of TNT, the statement added.

The agency released graphic footage purportedly from the scene of the firefight. It showed several apparently dead bodies in winter camouflage, with weapons lying on or next to them. At least some of the fighters were armed with carbines rather than SMGs, according to the video.

The Bryansk Region is one of several in Russia operating under a ‘yellow’ terrorist threat alert, the second-highest on Russia’s three-level color scale, due to its proximity to Ukraine.

MNA/PR