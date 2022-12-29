  1. Politics
Dec 29, 2022, 7:01 PM

Putin:

Russia to build four new ballistic missile submarines

Russia to build four new ballistic missile submarines

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Russia will build four new ballistic missile submarines that would ensure the country’s security for decades, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The new submarines and ships with modern navigation, communication and sonar systems will be equipped with high-precision weapons and robotic systems, Putin said at a ceremony, according to Turkish Anadolu agency.

He said that Generalissimus Suvorov submarine armed with Bulava (Mace) ballistic missiles will "significantly increase the capabilities" of Russia's nuclear naval forces.

In addition, Putin said that the small rocket ship Grad Sviyazhsk is also a new generation project, specifying that ships were effective in performing combat tasks in Syria and during the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

He said the Anatoly Shlemov minesweeper is considered one of Russia's most successful developments, adding that 10 more vessels of this type will be built.

MNA/PR

News Code 195517

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News