3 soldiers killed as Ukraine drone downed over airfield

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has stated that air defense systems downed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Russia's Engels Air Base on Monday.

The MoD said that “on December 26, at about 1:35 Moscow time (22:35 GMT on December 25) the air defenses of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian UAV as it was approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region at low altitude.”

According to the MoD, three Russian servicemen, who were at the airfield, had been fatally injured as a result of falling wreckage from the Ukrainian drone.

The aviation equipment, including Russian strategic bombers, was not damaged in the incident, the MoD added, Sputnik reported.

On December 5, the Ukrainian military tried to attack Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions with Soviet-made jet drones. The Russian air defense systems intercepted the UAVs, but three Russian soldiers were killed by falling debris from the drones. Two aircraft also received minor damages. On the same day, the Russian army launched a massive attack on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

MNA/PR