Eyewitnesses also told TASS that "strong explosions can be heard in the northwest [of the capital], closer to the outskirts."

"Around 08:20 there was a powerful blast. Window panes shook in houses in the northwest," another eyewitness said.

Earlier, an air raid alert was declared across the entire Ukrainian territory.

At night, Ukrainian media at night reported explosions in Dnepr, Nikopol, Sumy, and Kharkiv.

