Washington threatens with assassination of Russian president

"Washington is ahead of the others as some ‘anonymous officials’ from Pentagon actually voiced threats to deliver a ‘decapitating strike’ on the Kremlin, which is in fact is a threat of an attempted assassination of the Russian president," Lavrov told TASS.

"If such ideas are really pondered by someone, then this someone should think better about possible consequences of such plans," the minister said.

Moreover, Russia’s top diplomat recalled numerous confrontational signals coming from the West regarding the nuclear sphere.

"It seems that they had shed all the vestiges of respectability," he said. "Flamboyant [ex-British PM] Liz Truss is one of the vivid examples as she said straight away in public during her pre-election campaign that she was ready to order a nuclear strike."

"I am not mentioning here Kyiv regime’s over-the-top provocations," Lavrov noted. "[Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky managed to persuade NATO states into delivering preventive nuclear strikes against Russia. This is above the limit. However, we heard much worse statements on behalf of the [Kiev] regime’s officials.".

MP/PR