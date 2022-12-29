Ukrainian S-300 rocket falls in Belarus: local media

The head of state was immediately informed about the incident. Upon his instructions, a team of employees of the Investigative Committee and the Defense Ministry is busy looking into the causes of the fall.

According to the available information, two main scenarios are under consideration: the missile flew into Belarus' territory similarly to a recent incident in Poland when the missile did not fly in the right direction or this missile was shot down by Belarus' air defenses, according to BelTA.

In November, an S-300 believed to have been fired by Ukrainian air defenses landed in Poland.

Specialists of the Investigative Committee, the Internal Affairs Ministry, and the Defense Ministry are working at the scene.

There is no information about causalities yet.

No further details have been published so far.

MP/PR