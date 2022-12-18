No plans yet for Iran-Saudi Arabia meeting in Amman

The second edition of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership will be held on December 20 in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Iran, Turkey, and a number of Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, are announced to participate in the second edition of the Baghdad conference, the first edition of which was held in the Iraqi capital in August 2021.

In the previous meeting, in addition to Iran, countries such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey also participated at the level of foreign ministers, while France and Egypt participated at the level of the president, Kuwait at the level of the prime minister, Qatar at the level of the Emir, the UAE at the level of the vice president of the UAE, and Jordan at the level of the King.

The participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran as an important and influential actor in the region has always been important for the parties participating in the meeting and its presence has been under the spotlight of the international media.

Recently, one of the topics that have been speculated in the media is the possibility of a meeting between Iranian and Saudi officials on the sidelines of the regional meeting.

The official Islamic Republic News Agency, or IRNA, has reported that "So far, no plan has been set for a meeting between the Iranian and Saudi sides on the sidelines of the meeting, but we should wait for the conference to be held. Some media have speculated the possibility of Saudi Arabia attending the meeting at the level of the Crown Prince."

Inviting Iran and emphasizing its presence in the conference shows that, contrary to the efforts of some western countries to isolate Iran on the international stage, Tehran is an undeniable actor and its presence is a necessity to help regional and international processes. In other words, Western countries' attempts to isolate Iran are doomed to failure.

