'In the Arms of the Tree' awarded at Indian film festival

In the Arms of the Tree is a 2023 Iranian drama film written and directed by Babak Khajehpasha, and produced by Mohammad Reza Mesbah and Sajjad Nasrollahi Nasab. It premiered in February 2023 at the 41st Fajr International Film Festival.

The Chennai International Film Festival provides a common platform for the film fraternity to show its expression through films; understand other cultures and project the excellence of this art form; contribute to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of the different nations in the context of the social and cultural ethos; and promote friendship and cooperation among peoples of the world.

The festival has been organized since 2003. It showcases international as well as Indian feature films. In the ongoing edition, a total of 123 films chosen from 50 countries were screened by the end of the festival which was closed on December 19.

