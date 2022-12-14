Zionist forces detain 4 Hamas leaders, several others in WB

During the raid, Zionist troops re-arrested a number of freed Palestinian prisoners in different areas of the West Bank including al-Khalil, Nablus, Ramallah, and Bethlehem. Four Hamas leaders are among those arrested.

Meanwhile, media sources on early Wednesday reported an armed clash between the Palestinian Resistance forces and the Zionists in Nablus.

The military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Nablus Brigade in a statement announced that Resistance fighters have shot at a Zionist army unit near the Balata Camp.

Furthermore, Resistance groups have conducted a shooting operation targeting the Israeli regime's army patrols in the Rafidia region and forced them to withdraw from the area.

Issuing a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Club also on Wednesday announced that the attacks of the Zionist forces against Palestinian prisoners have increased significantly compared to last month.

MP/5654909