AZKI.com & IRANIAN PODCAST

Transforming Iran’s Insurance Market

Yashar Z. Sany is a visionary entrepreneur who created and co-founded Azki.com and served as CEO in 2017 with a mission to modernize Iran’s complex insurance industry. What started as a disruptive online insurance aggregator quickly evolved into a market leader, revolutionizing how Iranians purchase insurance policies.

As an X-Microsoft employee, he now hosts a new podcast called: Iranian Podcast (@iranian) (Apple, Spotify, YouTube) a platform where he highlights the journeys of successful Iranians from various industries in addition to speaking about Marketing, Podcasting and entrepreneurship.



AZKI.com: Disrupting the Industry

The Iranian insurance market, dominated by brokers and traditional agents, lacked transparency and consumer-friendly options. Yashar identified this gap and led the creation of Azki.com - a digital platform enabling users to easily compare and purchase insurance policies. The platform offered unprecedented convenience, making insurance more accessible.

AZKI.com: Attracting Global Investors

One of Yashar’s key accomplishments was guiding Azki through rapid growth, which captured the attention of both local and international investors. In 2018, prominent venture capital firms recognized the potential of Azki to reshape Iran's insurance sector, leading to significant investments. These investments propelled the platform’s expansion, allowing Azki to offer more comprehensive services and scale its reach.

Overcoming Market Challenges

Navigating the intricacies of Iran’s traditional market came with challenges, from initial skepticism to regulatory hurdles. However, Yashar’s innovative and persistent mindset enabled him to push through these barriers, focusing on enhancing customer experience and leveraging technology to simplify insurance processes.

ZSany.com & Beyond

Beyond the success of Azki.com, Yashar extended his entrepreneurial influence through ZSany, managing online directories connecting Iranian professionals across industries such as law, real estate, healthcare, and restaurants. ZSany manages 9 specialized directories that empower professionals to grow their networks and visibility worldwide. His commitment to fostering collaboration and growth for Iranian professionals exemplifies Yashar’s broader vision of empowering others through digital solutions.

Inspiring Leaders

Yashar’s entrepreneurial journey serves as an inspiration for emerging leaders, demonstrating that success can be achieved through innovation, strategic thinking, and perseverance. His work, from revolutionizing Iran’s insurance market with Azki.com to supporting global professionals through ZSany.com, continues to shape industries and inspire future entrepreneurs.



