Chilean president describes Netanyahu as 'war criminal'

“At this time of year, as we celebrate Christmas, which symbolizes hope and humanity, we must move and think about the Palestinian people suffering in Gaza,” the Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen reported, citing remarks of Boric at a Christmas event hosted by the Palestinian community in Chile.

He condemned the actions of Netanyahu's administration in Gaza as "crimes against humanity" that should not be overlooked.

"It is difficult to talk about human rights while turning a blind eye to the genocide taking place in Gaza. Defending humanity does not tolerate half-measures," Boric indicated.

The Chilean leader urged the international community to take decisive action to end the ongoing massacres in Gaza, stressing that "Christmas should be an occasion for reflection and action for peace, not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank."

This marks yet another instance of Boric condemning Israeli war crimes. In June, he called Netanyahu a war criminal during the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Furthermore, in September, Chile joined South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing "Israel" of committing genocide in Gaza.

In March, 620 Chilean lawyers filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed by Netanyahu, former Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant, and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, calling for their precautionary detention.

