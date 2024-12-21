UNSC extends UNDOF mandate in Golan Heights until June 2025

On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously extended the mandate of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights for six months, until June 30, 2025, as reported by the Lebanese Al Mayadeen.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Russia and the United States, was supported by all 15 Council members.

The resolution emphasized the need for the Israeli regime and Syria to fully comply with the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement to maintain ceasefire and stability in the region. It also stressed that military activity in the separation zone should be limited to UNDOF personnel.

Expressing concern over ongoing tensions in the West Asia region, the resolution called for restraint from all parties and full cooperation with UNDOF to prevent escalation.

It highlighted the importance of addressing risks to peacekeepers, such as unexploded ordnance, and ensuring adequate resources and security measures.

Additionally, the resolution urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report every 90 days on the resolution’s implementation and the regional situation.

Israeli media reported on Friday that the Israeli military is preparing for an extended presence in Syria.

