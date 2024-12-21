7 ISIL terrorists arrested in N. Iraq: MoD

In implementation of the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to intensify intelligence efforts and eliminate terrorism and its sources, the Military Intelligence Directorate carried out several operations, which resulted in the arrest of seven IS terrorists wanted by the Iraqi judiciary, the ministry said, Xinhua reported.

"One of the IS militants was a primary transporter of personnel, weapons, equipment, and logistical supplies," it said, adding that they were handed over to relevant authorities.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerrilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

MNA/