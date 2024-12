A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Kong at 10:40 a.m. local time at a depth of 10 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 55.17 degrees longitude and 25.56 degrees latitude.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damages.

Kong is a city in the Central District of Bandar Lengeh County, Hormozgan province, Iran.

MP/6322774