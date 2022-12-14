World hearing killing of Palestinians by Israelis every day

In a tweet late on Tuesday, Nasser Kan’ani wrote, “Not a single day goes by without the world hearing the news of the martyrdom, injury or arrest of Palestinian children and youth at the hands of the apartheid Zionist regime.”

Not only Israel but also the US, British, French and German regimes, as supporters of the Zionist entity, are responsible for these crimes and must be held accountable, he added.

His remarks came as a 16-year-old Palestinian girl was martyred in clashes with the Zionist troops in the West Bank on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

MA/5654637