Zionists injure dozens of Palestinians during attack on WB

At least 48 Palestinians were injured during the clashes in Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Local sources reported that Zionist forces detained several Palestinian children in Faqqua village in Northeast of the Jenin city.

One Palestinian youth was also injured in Ramallah after being shot by Zionists.

Meanwhile, news sources added that a Palestinian youth targeted an Israeli regime's military tower at the entrance of Beit Ummar with a Molotov cocktail. Palestinian citizens also confronted the Zionist military forces in different regions of Nablus.

