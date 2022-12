The Zionists' raid was launched on the al-'Arrub Refugee Camp located in the north of Al-Khalil.

Zionist troops used sound bombs and tear gas to attack Palestinians and their homes, according to the reports. They also detained a Palestinian youth at the entrance of the Kiryat Arba settlement.

Meanwhile, news sources reported that Palestinians have clashed with the Zionist forces in Huwara town in the south of Nablus.

MP/84970752