Iran, Russia diplomats discuss Pezeshkian visit to Moscow

Jalali and Rudenko held a meeting on Friday to discuss the cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in different areas including economy, politics, and consular issues.

They also conferred on the visit of the Iranian president to the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador stressed the necessity of facilitating the advancement of joint agreements between the two states.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest arrangements related to the documents that are set to be signed.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister has said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Moscow in early 2025.

According to RIA Novosti, Rudenko told reporters on Friday in response to a question about whether the Iranian Foreign Minister is expected to visit Russia early next year, that "We can expect this trip and many other things."

